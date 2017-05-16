Former House majority leader accused of misconduct in office

Former House Majority Leader Rick Quinn is the fourth South Carolina legislator charged as part of an investigation into potential Statehouse corruption.
The state grand jury indicted Quinn on two counts of misconduct in office, prosecutor David Pascoe announced Tuesday. One carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, while the other is punishable by one year. The 51-year-old Lexington Republican is accused of using campaign donations for personal profit.
Quinn, first elected to the House in 1988, is the son of veteran Republican strategist Richard Quinn, who owns marketing and political consulting firms. Quinn Jr., also a campaign consultant, owns a direct-mail business. The Quinns have repeatedly said they keep their firms separate, but the indictments allege Rep. Quinn has an economic interest in all of them.
Rick Quinn declined to comment immediately Tuesday, saying he hadn't yet read the indictments.
Quinn's father has not been charged. But the millions of dollars the Quinn firms have collected and spent on clients' behalf have been a central part of an investigation that began with the 2014 prosecution of longtime state House speaker Bobby Harrell, who pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor campaign-spending violations.
According to the indictments, provided by the state grand jury clerk, Rick Quinn paid the firms more than $270,000 from the House Republican Caucus' accounts while he was majority leader from 1999 to 2004, and failed to disclose donations to and expenses paid by the caucus's operating account. He's accused of soliciting business from other legislators.
The indictments also accuse Quinn of accepting nearly $4.6 million from lobbyists through the firms and failing to report the income on campaign finance filings. They accuse him of acting as a lobbyist while in office by attempting to influence votes on issues benefiting clients.
The last lawmaker indicted two months ago is a longtime Quinn client. GOP Sen. John Courson of Columbia, first elected in 1984, is accused of pocketing more than $130,000 over six years by essentially funneling campaign donations through Richard Quinn's firm.
Former House Majority Leader Jim Merrill was charged in December with illegally profiting from his position. The Charleston Republican, who has his own political consulting firm, has said he's done nothing illegal. He took over the leadership position after Quinn, from 2004 to 2008.
Merrill's 30-count indictment marked the first charges since Harrell resigned in 2014 and made clear the investigation was not over.
Comments