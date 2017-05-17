AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Special counsel Mueller named to probe Trump-Russia ties
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations that Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election, giving Mueller sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes uncovered in the probe.
It was a concession by the Trump administration, which had resisted calls from Democrats to turn the investigation over to outside counsel. The White House counsel's office was alerted only after the order appointing Mueller was signed.
In a written statement, Trump insisted anew that there were no nefarious ties between his campaign and Russia.
"A thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," he declared. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly."
The appointment of a special counsel ramps up the pressure on Trump and his associates. Mueller's broad mandate gives him not only oversight of the Russia probe, but also "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation." That could well include the firing last week of FBI Director James Comey.
Stocks, bond yields drop as Washington turmoil roils Street
The brewing political crisis in Washington rattled Wall Street Wednesday, knocking the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 370 points and giving the stock market its biggest single-day slump in eight months.
Investors worried that President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda could be hindered by fallout from allegations that he asked the FBI to end an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
The steep drop ended an unusually long period of calm for the markets, which had been hovering near all-time highs.
Financial stocks, which had soared in the months since the election, declined the most as bond yields fell sharply. Bonds, utilities and gold rose as traders shunned riskier assets. The dollar fell.
"When you are at these valuations, the market has to reassess whether or not the agenda is actually going to be implemented," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "What you're seeing is a classic run toward safety."
Mueller: 9/11 FBI head again catapulted into new challenge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later was Sept. 11.
Overnight, his mission changed and Mueller spent the next 12 years wrestling the agency into a battle-hardened terrorism-fighting force.
Now, Mueller once again finds himself catapulted into the midst of historic events: The Justice Department has named him special counsel to investigate potential coordination between Russia and the Trump team during the 2016 presidential election and related matters.
Republicans and Democrats alike praised Mueller, 72, as someone widely respected for his integrity and independence.
As FBI chief, Mueller stood alongside James Comey, then deputy attorney general, during a dramatic 2004 hospital standoff over federal wiretapping rules. The two men planted themselves at the bedside of the ailing Attorney General John Ashcroft to block Bush administration officials from making an end run to get Ashcroft's permission to reauthorize a secret no-warrant wiretapping program.
Q&A: The mechanics of the Trump Russia special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Q. What will Robert Mueller do as special counsel?
A. Mueller is supposed to carry on the investigation that former FBI Director James Comey told Congress about before he was fired by President Donald Trump. That includes any links between Trump campaign associates and Russia, as well as "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation," according to the letter appointing him.
Q. What are a special counsel's powers?
A. Under Justice Department regulations, a special counsel has all the authority of a U.S. attorney, including the ability to initiate investigations, subpoena records and bring criminal charges. One difference, however: Special counsels get to choose whether they inform the Justice Department what they're up to. Before taking "significant" actions, however, the special counsel must notify the attorney general.
Q. Could a special counsel investigate things beyond simply the Russia connection?
While Comey memo could be key, any Trump prosecution tricky
WASHINGTON (AP) — A memo detailing President Donald Trump's request to shut down an FBI investigation of his ousted national security adviser is a powerful piece of evidence that could be used to build an obstruction of justice case against him.
But criminal charges of interfering with an investigation are difficult in ordinary circumstances, several former federal prosecutors cautioned Wednesday. And it's an open question whether a sitting president can even face criminal charges, or whether attempts to hold him accountable for wrongdoing can only proceed through impeachment.
The White House has denied fired FBI Director James Comey's account of a conversation he had with Trump in February, recorded in a memo seen by Comey associates. Still, to a prosecutor building an obstruction of justice case, the facts are compelling.
First, Comey says the president asked for his loyalty. Then he asked Comey to back off the FBI's investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to Comey's memo. Then Trump fired Comey, declaring in a television interview that it was at least partly because he was bothered by the FBI's probe of potential coordination between Russia and his presidential campaign.
"I'm hard pressed to find a prosecutor who would just look at this and say, OK, just move along," said Jeff Cramer, a former federal prosecutor. "It's not a two-foot putt, but is it a viable prosecution? Sure. But not against a president."
Trump interviews 4 candidates to post of FBI director
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday interviewed four potential candidates to lead the FBI, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and Andrew McCabe, currently the bureau's acting director.
White House press secretary said Trump would also meet with Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official, in addition to the three other candidates.
The meetings came more than a week after Trump fired James Comey from his post as FBI director.
Trump said on Monday that the search for a successor to Comey was "moving rapidly." He also has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president. The Senate must confirm whoever Trump nominates.
Spicer informed reporters about the meetings as Trump flew to Washington after addressing U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduates in Connecticut.
AP Explains: End-game scenarios for the storm over Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — To those who think President Donald Trump should be driven from office, history would say: Good luck with that.
Removing a president between elections is tough by design, though mechanisms exist. Trump could simply ride out the storm, as various presidents in hot water have done — or find himself on a constitutional or political avenue to an exit.
Here's a look at end-game scenarios that Trump foes dream about and allies may (or may not) have reason to worry about:
FIRST, THE ISSUE
The beating heart of the matter is a memo James Comey wrote to himself and shared with others in the FBI weeks before Trump fired him as the bureau's director. The memo alleges Trump asked him to end the FBI's investigation of Michael Flynn, who had just been removed as Trump's national security adviser after lying about his Russia contacts. If true, the allegation may point to obstruction of justice — Watergate-level wrongdoing by a president. Or it may be judged to fall short of criminal obstruction.
Business, leisure travelers ponder flying without laptops
NEW YORK (AP) — International air travelers might soon rediscover magazines, paperbacks and playing cards.
Airline passengers have become hooked on their laptops and tablets to get work done or just kill time during long flights. But U.S. aviation-security officials appear determined to ban large electronic devices in the cabin of flights from Europe.
Business travelers are worried about lost productivity, laptops in checked baggage being stolen or damaged, or even leaving the machine home if their employer won't let them check it on a plane. Parents are pondering how to keep children occupied.
On Wednesday, U.S. and European Union officials exchanged information about threats to aviation, believed to include bombs hidden in laptop computers. Airline and travel groups are concerned about the possibility that a ban on laptops and tablet computers that currently applies to mostly Middle Eastern flights will be expanded to include U.S.-bound flights from Europe.
The officials agreed to meet again next week.
New death in Venezuela puts toll at level of 2014 unrest
SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela (AP) — Legions of national guardsmen and military helicopters began descending on a western Venezuela state Wednesday where an outbreak of looting and political violence left at least three people dead in as many days, raising the nationwide death toll in a wave of unrest to at least 43.
Fifteen-year-old Jose Guerrero died in San Cristobal on Wednesday after going out the previous afternoon to purchase flour and being shot near a protest, authorities said. His death means the number killed in nearly two months of protests and street clashes is likely to surpass that seen in the country's last political upheaval in 2014, when 43 people died during three months of demonstrations against the socialist government.
Top military commanders announced they were sending 2,000 national guardsmen and 600 troopers from special operation forces to Tachira, a mountainous state along Venezuela's border with Colombia where Guerrero and two others have been killed during protests since Monday.
A rash of violence across Tachira this week has left dozens of businesses looted, 11 police stations set aflame and nervous residents scrambling to buy what food they can find. Public transportation was shut down Wednesday, many businesses closed and long lines snaked to the few operating ATMs.
"From this moment we are not going to permit any more violent or terroristic acts," said Jose Morantes Torres, commander of a regional defense force overseeing operations.
