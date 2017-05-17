Nation & World

May 17, 2017 8:11 AM

Austrian political parties approve early election motion

The Associated Press
VIENNA

With Austria's government coalition frayed beyond repair, all political parties have approved a motion in parliament calling for early elections on Oct. 15.

The proposal agreed on Wednesday still has to be accepted by a parliamentary committee to become legislation but that is only a formality.

Regular elections had been scheduled for the fall of 2018. But with the center-left coalition bogged down by infighting, sentiment had grown over the past weeks among all parties that early elections are a necessity.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos