Ireland to get new leader as Enda Kenny steps down

FILE - In this Saturday, April 29, 2017 file photo, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny listens to questions during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels. Kenny says he is resigning as leader of the Fine Gael party, paving the way for his replacement as the country's head of government. Kenny announced Wednesday, May 17, 2017 he will step down at midnight, remaining interim leader until a successor is selected by June 2. Olivier Matthys, File AP Photo