Nation & World

May 17, 2017 12:43 PM

Questions from the 2017 National Geographic Bee

By BEN NUCKOLS Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Here are the questions from the championship rounds of Wednesday's National Geographic Bee. The winner, 14-year-old Pranay Varada of Irving, Texas, answered all of them correctly.

— Scientists are planning to reintroduce tigers to Central Asia 50 years after they became extinct in the region. One potential site for reintroduction is the Almaty region in which country?

— Located on the Parana River, one of the world's largest hydroelectric dams has a name that means "singing stone" in the Guarani language. Name this dam.

— Mu Gia Pass, a strategic pass and a key point of entry to the Ho Chi Minh Trail, lies in what mountain range?

— Tourists often reach Olmec and Mayan ruins in the Mexican state of Tabasco by going through the state's largest city. Name this city on the Grijalva River.

— A small island in the Lesser Antilles is divided politically between two countries. Name this island.

— Tiebreaker question: What large mountain system that stretches more than 1,200 miles separates the Taklimakan Desert from the Tibetan Plateau?

