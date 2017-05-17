Mexico's president calls for more protection of journalists

Candles adorn posters with a picture of murdered journalist Javier Valdez and the words "Justice! No to silence!" during a demonstration outside the Interior Ministry in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Valdez, a veteran reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime, was slain Monday in the northern Mexico state of Sinaloa, the latest in a wave of journalist killings in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo