Black judge refuses to step down from white officer's trial

FILE- In this March 24, 2016, file photo, Montgomery police officer Aaron Smith, center, arrives for a hearing at the county courthouse in Montgomery, Ala. A black judge is refusing to step aside from the murder case against a white Alabama police officer who shot a black man. Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin ruled Thursday, May 18, 2017, and accused the defense of injecting race into the case. Lawyers for Smith argued the judge should recuse himself because of a Facebook post in which he complained about being stopped by police. The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File Mickey Welsh