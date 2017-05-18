US out of ice hockey worlds after 2-0 QF defeat to Finland

US forward Jack Eichel, center, Finland's defender Ville Lajunen, right, Finland's forward Juhamatti Aaltonen, left, and Finland's forward Antti Pihlstrom challenge for the puck at the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Finland in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Martin Meissner AP Photo