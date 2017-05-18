What could happen in Brazil as Temer fights to stay in power

A demonstrator holds a sign against Brazil's President Michel Temer at a burning road block set up by protesters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Temer rejected calls for his resignation, saying he will fight allegations that he endorsed the paying of hush money to a former lawmaker jailed for corruption. The signs read in Portuguese "His entire mandate will be quick," and "Not this time. It all ends in pizza," meaning there will be consequences for Temer. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo