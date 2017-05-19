A look at Iran's presidential candidates

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017 file photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a campaign rally for May 19 presidential election in Tehran, Iran. Iranians head to the polls Friday to vote in the Islamic Republic's presidential election, casting ballots in a contest largely seen as a referendum on the country's nuclear deal with world powers. Rouhani, 68, is a moderate cleric elected in 2013 on pledges of greater personal freedoms and improved relations with the West. His government negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Iran accept curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for relief from crippling international sanctions. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo