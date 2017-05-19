China conducts demolitions at Tibetan Buddhist study site

In this photo taken Monday, April 3, 2017, Tibetan Buddhist nuns and monks gather near demolition workers at the house and monastery complex built on the mountain also known as Sertar Buddhist Institution or Larung Gar in Sertar county, southwest China's Sichuan province. Chinese authorities in southwestern Sichuan province have evicted followers and razed scores of homes at one of the world's largest centers of Tibetan Buddhist learning in a months-long operation that has drawn protests from Tibetans in exile. Charles Tay AP Photo