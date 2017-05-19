Nation & World

May 19, 2017 3:35 AM

Warrants issued for 4 people at critical newspaper in Turkey

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Turkey's state-run news agency says detention warrants have been issued for four people at an opposition newspaper.

The Anadolu news agency said Friday the warrants against the nationalist Sozcu newspaper's owner and three others were for committing crimes on behalf of the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen without being members.

The government blames Gulen for last summer's failed coup attempt— an allegation he denies.

Mediha Olgun, the editor of Sozcu's website, was detained and owner Burak Akbay is abroad, according to Anadolu. The private Dogan news agency said warrants were also issued for the newspaper's head of finance and a reporter.

Sozcu is a staunch supporter of the legacy of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and a vocal critic of Turkey's president and government. Sozcu tweeted it won't be silenced.

