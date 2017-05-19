Nation & World

May 19, 2017 6:39 AM

Flash flooding in Tennessee traps school buses

The Associated Press
WESTMORELAND, Tenn.

Three school buses have been trapped by high water after heavy rains in northern Tennessee.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford told news outlets the buses were carrying students on three different roads that were covered by high water. He said the buses became trapped and emergency crews were called in to help remove the children. Weatherford says none of the situations were life-threatening.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency for Sumner County, which is just north of Nashville after a severe thunderstorm dumped a substantial amount of rain in a short period of time.

