The Latest: Iran state TV declares Rouhani wins2nd term

A supporter holds a poster of Iranian presidential candidate cleric Ebrahim Raisi, the main challenger of President Hassan Rouhani, outside a polling station for the presidential and municipal councils election, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 19, 2017. Millions of Iranians voted late into the night Friday to decide whether incumbent President Hassan Rouhani deserves another four years in office after securing a landmark nuclear deal, or if the sluggish economy demands a new hard-line leader who could return the country to a more confrontational path with the West. Vahid Salemi AP Photo