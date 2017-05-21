Former MotoGP champion Hayden remains in critical condition

The smashed window of a car that hit the bicycle of American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden while he was training in Rimini, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast. Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injury details were not immediately available. ANSA via AP Tommaso Torri