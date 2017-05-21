Biden: It's time for America to regain unity and purpose

FILE- In this April 19, 2017, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden attends the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Biden spoke to graduates Sunday, May 21, at Maine's Colby College, urging them to resist the impulse to throw up their hands after an election that played to society's "baser instincts." He told his audience they have a role to play in making things better, and said it's time for Americans to "regain our sense of unity and purpose." Matt Rourke, File AP Photo