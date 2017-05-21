Anthony Sadler receives his diploma during the Sacramento State University graduation ceremony at Golden 1 Center on Saturday May 20, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Sadler was one of three local young men who were lauded globally after thwarting a terrorist attack while aboard a Paris-bound train traveling from Amsterdam in 2015.
Anthony Sadler receives his diploma during the Sacramento State University graduation ceremony at Golden 1 Center on Saturday May 20, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Sadler was one of three local young men who were lauded globally after thwarting a terrorist attack while aboard a Paris-bound train traveling from Amsterdam in 2015. The Sacramento Bee via AP Brian Baer
May 21, 2017 2:45 PM

New title for California's 2015 train hero _ graduate

A Sacramento-area man credited with helping prevent an armed attack on a French train is celebrating his college graduation — a year late, owing to all the attention that followed the 2015 train crisis.

The Sacramento Bee reported family and friends were there to cheer 24-year-old Anthony Sadler at Saturday's graduation at Sacramento State.

In August 2015, Sadler was one of three Northern California men who helped tackle a gunman they saw moving through a Paris-bound train. France awarded the three the Legion of Honor, and Sacramento welcomed their return with a parade. Clint Eastwood is now directing a film based on the episode. Sadler himself took time off from his studies for a speaking tour.

The new graduate says the months since the train incident "feel like 10 lifetimes."

