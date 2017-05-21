Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain, center, celebrates the Royals 6-4 win against the Minnesota Twins by going under a bridge by left fielder Alex Gordon, left, and right fielder Jorge Bonifacio after the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain, center, celebrates the Royals 6-4 win against the Minnesota Twins by going under a bridge by left fielder Alex Gordon, left, and right fielder Jorge Bonifacio after the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Minneapolis. Tom Olmscheid AP Photo
Nation & World

May 21, 2017 3:12 PM

Minor gets first win since 2014 as Royals beat Twins 6-4

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Mike Minor won for the first time since 2014 and Brandon Moss hit two of Kansas City's four home runs, leading the Royals over the Minnesota Twins 6-4 Sunday in a doubleheader opener.

Minor (1-1) relieved Jake Junis with a 5-2 lead in the fifth, two outs and two on. The 29-year-old left-hander walked Max Kepler, then retired Kennys Vargas on a popout. Minor retired the side in order in the sixth.

He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his pitching shoulder in May 13, 2015, and did not appear in the major leagues in 2015 and 2016. Minor, who signed a $7.25 million, two-year contract with the Royals in February 2016, got his first major league victory since Aug. 28, 2014, for Atlanta at the New York Mets, and his first win as a reliever

