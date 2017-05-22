Trump: Israelis and Arabs share 'common cause' against Iran

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships Pause 2:41 Nate & Jeremiah By Design Exclusive Preview 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow 6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban 2:22 Bitcoin Believers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. GPO via AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. GPO via AP