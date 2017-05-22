Witness key in white Tennessee officer shooting of black man

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2017, file photo shows a memorial set up in a neighborhood near where Nashville Officer Josh Lippert shot Jocques Clemmons in Nashville, Tenn. A white Tennessee police officer who shot a black man to death during a pursuit was cleared of charges based largely on the testimony of a witness. Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk says without Stefanie Fry's account of the February shooting the case may have been more difficult to decide. Jonathan Mattise, File AP Photo