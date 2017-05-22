Russian President Vladimir Putin heads a meeting on developing space industries at the Bocharov Ruchei residence at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Russian President Vladimir Putin heads a meeting on developing space industries at the Bocharov Ruchei residence at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, May 22, 2017. Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Mikhail Klimentyev
Russian President Vladimir Putin heads a meeting on developing space industries at the Bocharov Ruchei residence at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, May 22, 2017. Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Mikhail Klimentyev

Nation & World

May 22, 2017 6:51 AM

Macron, Putin to meet in Versailles next week

The Associated Press
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron will host President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Versailles next Monday, their first meeting after Macron pledged during his election campaign to deal firmly with Russia while also seeking to work with Putin against the Islamic State group.

The French presidential Elysee Palace announced that Macron will meet Putin at the Grand Trianon, part of the sumptuous estate of the Palace of Versailles, for an exhibition about Russian emperor Peter the Great.

The exhibition, organized with the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, marks 300 years of diplomatic relations between France and Russia.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos