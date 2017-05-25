Correction: Transgender Children-Texas story

In this May 3, 2017, photo, Ann Elder, of Friendswood, Texas, looks on at her son, Benjamin, as he is interviewed inside their home. Benjamin is an 11-year-old transgender boy. A bill that is likely to pass the Texas Legislature this month could force schools to reveal the identities of some transgender students. Elder said she would homeschool him to avoid "having him humiliated every day in front of his classmates." John L. Mone AP Photo