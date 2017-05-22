Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations , speaks to a crowd of US foreign service members at the American embassy in Amman, Jordan on Monday, May 22, 2017. Haley is pledging additional support for refugees fleeing Syria's long civil war.
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations , speaks to a crowd of US foreign service members at the American embassy in Amman, Jordan on Monday, May 22, 2017. Haley is pledging additional support for refugees fleeing Syria's long civil war. Raad Adayleh, Pool AP Photo
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations , speaks to a crowd of US foreign service members at the American embassy in Amman, Jordan on Monday, May 22, 2017. Haley is pledging additional support for refugees fleeing Syria's long civil war. Raad Adayleh, Pool AP Photo

Nation & World

May 22, 2017 11:32 AM

Haley wants UN to move aid focus to nations hosting Syrians

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan

President Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador wants a shift in the way the United Nations and aid groups support Syrian refugees.

Nikki Haley says the focus should move to supporting roads, schools and hospitals in neighboring countries that have been overwhelmed by millions of refugees.

Haley says a lack of coordination among aid agencies has led to duplication of efforts and inefficiencies as Syria's civil war drags into its seventh year.

She's drawing a distinction between short-term humanitarian aid — like food and health supplies — and development assistance that helps countries boost their infrastructure to accommodate refugees.

Haley is touring refugee camps and cross-border aid missions this week on a trip to Jordan and Turkey. She says she'll work on changing the situation when she returns to the U.N.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos