No rush for charges in 'Angel of Death' fatal prison beating

This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Donald Harvey, a serial killer who became known as the "Angel of Death." Harvey, who was serving multiple life sentences, was found beaten in his cell on March 28, 2017, at the state's prison in Toledo, state officials said. He died Thursday morning, said JoEllen Smith, spokeswoman for Ohio's prison system. Ohio authorities investigating the fatal prison beating of Harvey has said they're in no hurry to file charges.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)