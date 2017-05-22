Nation & World

May 22, 2017 11:30 PM

Bahrain police targets town where sit-in ongoing for cleric

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Bahrain police say they've launched an operation targeting a town where a sit-in has been going on for months supporting a prominent Shiite cleric who had his citizenship stripped by the government.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry wrote on Twitter early on Tuesday that the operation targeting Diraz was to "maintain security and public order." It called the area a "haven for wanted fugitives from justice."

It's unclear who the raid is targeting. Authorities offered no other details.

Activists shared images of lines of police cars outside of Diraz.

The operation follows a Sunday court decision giving Sheikh Isa Qassim a year's suspended prison sentence and seizing assets belonging to him and his ministry. Two of his aides received similar sentences.

The moves come amid a major crackdown on dissent in Bahrain.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos