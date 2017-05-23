Nation & World

May 23, 2017 2:07 AM

Israel police: Palestinian assailant stabs Israeli officer

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israeli police say a Palestinian assailant has stabbed an Israeli policeman in central Israel.

Police say the policeman was lightly wounded in the attack in the coastal city of Netanya on Tuesday.

They say the attacker, identified as a West Bank resident, was shot and wounded. Police say they are still investigating the motive for the attack.

The attack comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is in the region. At the time of the attack, Trump was visiting the West Bank town of Bethlehem, some 80 kilometers, or about 50 miles, away.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos