Bill could turn back page, return power to Texas board of ed

The Texas Legislature is poised to give the state's often-combative Board of Education more veto power over textbooks used statewide.
A bill approved Tuesday night in the House lets the board's 15 elected members reject textbook content deemed not "suitable for the subject and grade level." It already cleared the state Senate but now returns there because of one change the House made.
Critics worry it weakens limits in place since 1995, which only allow the board to seek edits to textbooks for factual errors or to align with Texas curriculum. Even with those, board ideological battles over textbooks and curriculum have long raged.
Texas' large textbook market can affect materials elsewhere.
The proposal's sponsor doesn't think it'll spark board cultural wars, but admits some will "try to stretch" it.
