Bahrain raid on Shiite cleric's town: 5 killed, 286 arrested

This image provided by an activist who requested to remain unnamed, shows Bahraini security forces during a raid on a sit-in demonstration, in Diraz, Bahrain, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Bahrain police raided a town where the sit-in has been going on for months in support of Sheikh Isa Qassim, a prominent Shiite cleric, who had his citizenship stripped by the government. An activist said one protester was killed. Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Twitter Tuesday that the operation targeting Diraz was to "maintain security and public order." AP Photo)