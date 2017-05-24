Top militant Hapilon often has eluded Philippine authorities

Philippine troops arrive at their barracks to reinforce fellow troops following the siege by Muslim militants Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in the outskirts of Marawi city in southern Philippines. Muslim extremists abducted a Catholic priest and more than a dozen churchgoers while laying siege to a southern Philippine city overnight, burning buildings, ambushing soldiers and hoisting flags of the Islamic State group, officials said Wednesday. President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the southern third of the nation and warned he would enforce it harshly. AP Photo)