Iraq probes allegations of human rights violations in Mosul

FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday Nov. 18, 2016, Iraqi families, who fled the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, cook next to a trench created by Kurdish forces to demarcate their border, as they wait to cross to the Kurdish areas, in the Nineveh plain, northeast of Mosul, Iraq. A berm separating some communities from their land is the de factor border between federal Iraq and its northern, self-governing Kurdish region. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo