Nation & World

May 24, 2017 2:36 AM

Oman says missing Australian citizen found in Yemen

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Oman's state news agency says the country has helped free an Australian citizen who went missing in Yemen.

The news agency reported on Wednesday that the Australian government had requested Oman's assistance in facilitating the safe passage of the Australian citizen.

A brief Foreign Ministry statement carried by the Oman News Agency says Yemeni authorities found the Australian with the help of local tribal leaders and that he was brought to Oman in preparation for his return to Australia.

The man was not named and the statement made no reference to whether he had been held hostage in Yemen.

Yemen is facing more than six years of political turmoil and a Saudi-led war against Shiite rebels there. Al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have also taken advantage of the chaos.

