May 24, 2017 4:24 AM

Police: Homeless NYC man dies after beating over catcall

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police in New York City say a homeless man has died from injuries suffered when he was beaten after he catcalled a teenager's cousin.

Officials say 69-year-old Lucio Bravo died Tuesday after being taken off life support. The NYPD says Bravo suffered massive brain trauma after 18-year-old Bronx resident Branlee Gonzalez repeatedly punched him and a 39-year-old man Thursday.

Police say the teen attacked the two homeless men after they whistled and catcalled after the young man's cousin.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where Bravo was declared brain dead. The other man suffered bruising.

Gonzalez was arrested Monday on assault charges and is being held without bail. Authorities say he'll likely face upgraded murder charges.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Gonzalez. He's set to be in court Friday.

