Ex-tennis great avoids Qantas over same-sex marriage edict

In this Jan. 26, 2015 photo, Australian tennis great Margaret Court smiles during the official launch of the remodeled Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. Former tennis great and now Christian pastor Court says she will stop using Qantas “where possible” in protest over the Australian airline's promotion of same-sex marriage. “I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage," Perth resident Court said in the letter published Thursday, May 25, 2017, in The West Australian newspaper. Vincent Thian AP Photo