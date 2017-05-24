Soldiers try to restore order in besieged Philippine city

Government troops frisk a Muslim man at a checkpoint leading to Marawi city three days after Muslim militants lay siege in the city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday as gunfire and explosions rang out after militants linked to the Islamic State group torched buildings, seized more than a dozen Catholic hostages and raised the black flag of ISIS. Thousands of people were fleeing the city Thursday, jamming their belongings into cars.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Troops load ammunition and supplies as a convoy of APCs head to the site three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday as gunfire and explosions rang out after militants linked to the Islamic State group torched buildings, seized more than a dozen Catholic hostages and raised the black flag of ISIS. Thousands of people were fleeing the city Thursday, jamming their belongings into cars.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
A resident waits to evacuate after a Muslim militant siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into a southern Philippine city Thursday as gunfire and explosions rang out after militants linked to the Islamic State group torched buildings, seized more than a dozen Catholic hostages and raised the black flag of ISIS.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Government troops patrol the outskirts of Marawi city three days after Muslim militants lay siege in the city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exodus of thousands of residents has continued amid continuing gunbattle between Government forces and Muslim militants occupying several buildings and houses in the city where they hoisted IS style black flags.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Residents continue to flee three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exodus of thousands of residents continues amid ongoing gun battles between government forces and Muslim militants occupying several buildings and houses in the city where they hoisted Islamic State-style black flags.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Government troops patrol the outskirts of Marawi city three days after Muslim militants lay siege in the city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exodus of thousands of residents has continued amid continuing gunbattle between Government forces and Muslim militants occupying several buildings and houses in the city where they hoisted IS style black flags.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
A woman sits with other residents as they flee a Muslim militant siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exodus of thousands of residents has continued amid ongoing gun battles between government forces and Muslim militants occupying several buildings and houses in the city.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Government troops conduct a check point along a highway leading to Marawi three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city, the southern Philippines, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exodus of thousands of residents has continued amid continuing gun battles between Government forces and Muslim militants occupying several buildings and houses in the city where they hoisted IS style black flags.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Residents ride on vehicle rooftops as they continue to flee three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city, the southern Philippines, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exodus of thousands of residents has continued amid continuing gun battles between Government forces and Muslim militants occupying several buildings and houses in the city where they hoisted IS style black flags.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Government troops conduct check point along a highway leading to Marawi three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city, the southern Philippines, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exodus of thousands of residents has continued amid continuing gun battles between Government forces and Muslim militants occupying several buildings and houses in the city where they hoisted IS style black flags.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Residents are seen on tops of vehicles as they continue to flee three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in the southern Philippines, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exodus of thousands of residents has continued amid continuing gun battles between Government forces and Muslim militants occupying several buildings and houses in the city where they hoisted IS style black flags.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
This undated image provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation
FBI) shows a wanted poster for Isnilon Hapilon, who was purportedly designated leader of the Islamic State group's Southeast Asia branch in 2016 but has long ties to local extremist movements. Hapilon gained notoriety beyond the Philippines when he allegedly helped Abu Sayyaf kidnap 20 hostages from a Filipino resort in 2001. Philippine security forces on May 23, 2017, raided a hideout in Marawi city in the volatile southern region of Mindanao, in search of Hapilon.
Government troops patrol the streets of Marawi city three days after Muslim militants lay siege in the city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exodus of thousands of residents has continued amid continuing gunbattle between Government forces and Muslim militants occupying several buildings and houses in the city where they hoisted IS style black flags.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
A resident waits for her vehicle to evacuate three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday as gunfire and explosions rang out after militants linked to the Islamic State group torched buildings, seized more than a dozen Catholic hostages and raised the black flag of ISIS. Thousands of people were fleeing the city Thursday, jamming their belongings into cars.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Residents evacuating after a Muslim militant siege share the back of a truck in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into a southern Philippine city Thursday as gunfire and explosions rang out after militants linked to the Islamic State group torched buildings, seized more than a dozen Catholic hostages and raised the black flag of ISIS.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
