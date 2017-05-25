The Latest: Philippines using helicopters to clear militants

A woman touches an image of Jesus Christ shortly after attending a mass for victims of the recent attack in Marawi by Muslim militants linked to the Islamic State group and also for extrajudicial killings inside a church in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, May 25, 2017. The group is opposing martial law in Mindanao and said that it would create a new wave of extrajudicial killings of suspected rebels, terrorists and also drug suspects. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into a southern Philippine city Thursday as gunfire and explosions rang out after militants linked to the Islamic State group torched buildings, seized more than a dozen Catholic hostages and raised the black flag of ISIS. Aaron Favila AP Photo