In this Sept. 14, 2014 photo, honeybees work in a hive located in an apple grove at Hartland Orchard, a family farm near the the Blue Ridge Mountains in Markham, Va. A U.S. survey of beekeepers released on Thursday, May 25, 2017 found improvements in the outlook for troubled honeybees. Winter losses were at the lowest levels in more than a decade with only 21 percent of the colonies dying.
In this Sept. 14, 2014 photo, honeybees work in a hive located in an apple grove at Hartland Orchard, a family farm near the the Blue Ridge Mountains in Markham, Va. A U.S. survey of beekeepers released on Thursday, May 25, 2017 found improvements in the outlook for troubled honeybees. Winter losses were at the lowest levels in more than a decade with only 21 percent of the colonies dying. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
In this Sept. 14, 2014 photo, honeybees work in a hive located in an apple grove at Hartland Orchard, a family farm near the the Blue Ridge Mountains in Markham, Va. A U.S. survey of beekeepers released on Thursday, May 25, 2017 found improvements in the outlook for troubled honeybees. Winter losses were at the lowest levels in more than a decade with only 21 percent of the colonies dying. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

Nation & World

May 25, 2017 6:04 AM

Survey finds US honeybee losses improve from horrible to bad

By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
WASHINGTON

A U.S. survey of beekeepers finds hope for America's ailing honeybees as winter losses were the lowest in more than a decade.

The annual survey released Thursday found beekeepers lost 21 percent of their colonies over last winter. That's the lowest winter loss level since the survey started in 2006 and an improvement from the winter before.

The U.S. government has set a goal of keeping losses under 15 percent in the winter.

Survey director Dennis vanEngelsdorp says the situation has gone from horrible to simply bad. He credits improvements in the fight against parasitic mites.

The Bee Informed Partnership survey was originally started by the government and now is run by a nonprofit. It's based on information from nearly 5,000 beekeepers who manage more than 360,000 colonies.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos