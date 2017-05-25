Investigators suspect deadly maneuver in jet crash

Federal investigators say the jet in a deadly crash this month near New Jersey's Teterboro Airport apparently turned too late upon its approach, banked hard and hit the ground.
The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday issued a preliminary report into the May 15 crash of the Learjet 35, which killed its two crew members.
The NTSB says radar data indicated the flight did not start its circling turn until it was less than a mile from the approach end of the runway. Controllers said aircraft typically start the turn about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away.
A controller reported observing the wings listing before leveling off and the left wing dropping, showing the entire top of the plane before the aircraft crashed among small warehouses and industrial buildings in Carlstadt.
