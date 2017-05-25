Attorneys: Salvadoran Colonel's health declining in new jail

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2013 file photo, former El Salvadoran military Col. Inocente Orlando Montano departs federal court, in Boston. Defense attorneys say medical care for Montano accused of helping to plot five killings is declining since his transfer to a new facility to await a final decision on his extradition. A lawyer for Morales said in a filing Tuesday, May 23, 2017, that routine blood sugar checks were missed and he has had a fever and other symptoms indicating that he could have a new infection. Steven Senne, File AP Photo