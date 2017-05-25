AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 photo, masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil. The country's Supreme Court has opened investigations into President Michel Temer for allegedly obstructing justice, passive corruption and being a member of a criminal organization. The move follows release of an audiotape that appears to show him endorsing the payment of hush money to an imprisoned former ally in exchange for silence. Eraldo Peres AP Photo