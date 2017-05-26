The Latest: Duterte tells troops 'you can arrest any person'

Residents fleeing the besieged city of Marawi are questioned at a checkpoint by government soldiers, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Bal-oi township, southern Philippines. Philippine army generals say dozens of Islamic State group-linked extremists have been killed in two days of fighting in a southern city that has been under siege since one of Asia's most-wanted militants evaded capture and dozens of rebels came to his aid. Bullit Marquez AP Photo