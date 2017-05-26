South African opposition leader barred entry to Zambia

South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance party leader, Mmusi Maimane, centre, protests with fellow supporters of Zambia's jailed opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema outside the High Commission of Zambia in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, May 26, 2017. The leader of South Africa's main opposition party on Friday sharply criticized Zambian officials who denied him entry to their country as he tried to show support for a jailed opposition leader. AP Photo)