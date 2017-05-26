Nation & World

May 26, 2017 6:06 AM

Authorities: Woman drops purse, 1 hurt in accidental gunshot

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Authorities say a woman who dropped her purse inside a medical clinic in Mississippi caused an accidental gunshot that wounded a bystander.

WAPT-TV reports (http://www.wapt.com ) that the woman on the fourth floor of the Lakeland Family Medicine Center in Jackson when she dropped the purse around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said the gun fired, striking another person who has been hospitalized. The wounded person's condition wasn't immediately available.

The station reports that the clinic is affiliated with the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

