May 26, 2017 12:45 PM

19 California workers hurt in partial building site collapse

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Officials say scaffolding and wet concrete apparently gave way at a building site in the San Francisco Bay Area, injuring at least 19 workers.

Hospital spokesman Clayton Warren said emergency crews transported the injured from Friday's partial collapse at a construction site in Oakland to Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and two other hospitals.

Oakland police said in an email that no one was killed.

Police initially told reporters at the scene that 13 workers were injured. KNTV of San Jose reported most of the injuries were minor, including scrapes and bruises.

The cause of the collapse wasn't immediately known.

