The Latest: Governor discounts complaint as 'mumbo jumbo'

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington following a meeting with President Donald Trump inside. The head of a Kentucky government watchdog group says he’s seeking an investigation into Bevin's reported connection to a Louisville-area mansion. Richard Beliles, chairman of Common Cause Kentucky, says he filed a complaint with the state's Executive Branch Ethics Commission. Evan Vucci AP Photo