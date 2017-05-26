Democrats see hope for 2018 in thin GOP victory in Montana

Greg Gianforte, right, and wife Susan, center, celebrate his win over Rob Quist for the open congressional seat at the Hilton Garden Inn Thursday night, May 25, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, defeated Democrat Quist to continue the GOP's two-decade stronghold on the congressional seat.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP
Rachel Leathe
Republican Greg Gianforte addresses supporters at a hotel ballroom after winning Montana's sole congressional seat, in Bozeman, Mont., Thursday, May 25, 2017. In his speech, Gianforte apologized for a altercation at his campaign headquarters with a reporter on the eve of the special election. The altercation led to a misdemeanor assault citation.
Bobby Caina Calvan
AP Photo
Republican Greg Gianforte greets supporters at a hotel ballroom after winning Montana's sole congressional seat, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. In his speech, Gianforte apologized for a altercation at his campaign headquarters with a reporter on the eve of the special election. The altercation led to a misdemeanor assault citation.
Bobby Caina Calvan
AP Photo
Republican Greg Gianforte prepares to go onstage at a hotel ballroom to thank supporters after winning Montana's sole congressional seat Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. In his speech, Gianforte apologized for a altercation at his campaign headquarters with a reporter on the eve of the special election. The altercation led to a misdemeanor assault citation.
Bobby Caina Calvan
AP Photo
Supporters gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn and watch as Republican candidate Greg Gianforte won the special election for the open Montana House of Representatives seat left vacant by Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, in Bozeman, Mont., Thursday, May 25, 2017. Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, defeated Democrat Rob Quist to continue the GOP's two-decade stronghold on the congressional seat.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP
Rachel Leathe
Supporters watch as Republican candidate Greg Gianforte won the special election for the open Montana House of Representatives seat left vacant by Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bozeman, Mont., Thursday, May 25, 2017. Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, defeated Democrat Rob Quist to continue the GOP's two-decade stronghold on the congressional seat.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP
Rachel Leathe
Supporters watch as Republican candidate Greg Gianforte won the special election for the open Montana House of Representatives seat left vacant by Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bozeman, Mont., Thursday night, May 15, 2017. Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, defeated Democrat Rob Quist to continue the GOP's two-decade stronghold on the congressional seat.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP
Rachel Leathe
Supporters watch as Republican candidate Greg Gianforte won the special election for the open Montana House of Representatives seat left vacant by Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, in Bozeman, Mont., Thursday night, May 25, 2017. Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, defeated Democrat Rob Quist to continue the GOP's two-decade stronghold on the congressional seat.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP
Rachel Leathe
Democratic candidate Rob Quist holds the microphone as he begins his concession speech after losing to Republican candidate Greg Gianforte at the DoubleTree Hotel Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, defeated Quist to continue the GOP's two-decade stronghold on the congressional seat. Democrats had hoped Quist, a musician and first-time candidate, could have capitalized on a wave of activism following President Donald Trump's election.
The Missoulian via AP
Tommy Martino
Democratic candidate Rob Quist is consoled by a supporter after his concession speech after losing Montana's only U.S. House seat to Republican candidate Greg Gianforte at the DoubleTree Hotel, Thursday night, May 25, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Democrats had hoped Quist, a musician and first-time candidate, could have capitalized on a wave of activism following President Donald Trump's election.
The Missoulian via AP
Tommy Martino
Rebecca Schoenkopf reacts to the election results at Democratic candidate Rob Quist's election party at the DoubleTree Hotel Thursday night, May 25, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Republican Greg Gianforte has won the special election for Montana's sole U.S. House seat a day after being charged with assaulting a reporter. Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, defeated Quist to continue the GOP's two-decade stronghold on the congressional seat.
The Missoulian via AP
Tommy Martino
The stage is prepared for the arrival of Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte, who was seeking to become Montana's sole member in the U.S. House, at a hotel in Bozeman, Mont., Thursday, May 25, 2017. Gianforte won Montana's only U.S. House seat on Thursday despite being charged a day earlier with assault after witnesses said he grabbed a reporter by the neck and threw him to the ground.
Bobby Caina Calvan
AP Photo
Supporters of Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte await returns on election night in a ballroom of a hotel in Bozeman, Mont., Thursday, May 25, 2017. Gianforte won Montana's only U.S. House seat on Thursday despite being charged a day earlier with assault after witnesses said he grabbed a reporter by the neck and threw him to the ground.
Bobby Caina Calvan
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte speaks to Republican delegates before a candidate forum in Helena, Mont. Gianforte won Montana's only U.S. House seat on Thursday, May 25, despite being charged a day earlier with assault after witnesses said he grabbed a reporter by the neck and threw him to the ground.
Matt Volz, File
AP Photo
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin answers questions Thursday, May 25, 2017, at a Bozeman, Mont., press conference about Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte's misdemeanor assault charge for attacking a reporter on Wednesday.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP
Rachel Leathe
FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo Republican Greg Gianforte, right, welcomes Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's son, onto the stage at a rally in East Helena, Mont. Gianforte won Montana's only U.S. House seat on Thursday, May 25, despite being charged a day earlier with assault after witnesses said he grabbed a reporter by the neck and threw him to the ground.
Bobby Caina Calvan, File
AP Photo
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin answers questions during a press conference on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. The sheriff, who cited Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte for shoving a reporter to the ground, said the Republican was charged with misdemeanor assault because there was no serious bodily injury. Gootkin said he never considered pursuing a felony charge against Gianforte based on evidence collected after the Wednesday incident.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP
Rachel Leathe
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin addresses media on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. The sheriff, who cited Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte for shoving a reporter to the ground, says the Republican was charged with misdemeanor assault because there was no serious bodily injury. Gootkin said he never considered pursuing a felony charge against Gianforte based on evidence collected after the Wednesday incident.
Bobby Calvan
AP Photo
People fill out ballots for the special election to fill Montana's only U.S. House seat at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Billings, Mont. The seat was vacated by Ryan Zinke, a Republican who is now President Donald Trump's Interior secretary.
The Billings Gazette via AP
Bronte Wittpenn
