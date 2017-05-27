Nation & World

May 27, 2017 9:16 AM

Officials: Tennessee man dies in police shooting, car crash

The Associated Press
ONEIDA, Tenn.

Tennessee authorities say a man has died after he drove at police officers during a traffic stop.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it's investigating the incident that happened early Saturday in Oneida.

The agency says the man didn't immediately stop when two Scott County sheriff's deputies and one Oneida police officer tried to pull him over. After he stopped in a parking lot, officers removed a female passenger from the car.

TBI says the driver refused police commands and drove at the officers, nearly hitting them.

The agency says officers fired toward the vehicle, which briefly drove out of the parking lot before crashing. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been positively identified.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos