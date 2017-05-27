Carcass of 79-foot blue whale washes ashore in California

This Friday, May 26, 2017,photo provided by The Marine Mammal Center shows a blue whale carcass at Agate Beach in Bolinas, Calif. The whale was identified as a sub-adult female blue whale measuring 24 meters, or about 79 feet. Blue whales are the largest animal on earth and are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The Marine Mammal Center via AP Guiancarlo Rulli