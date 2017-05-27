Nation & World

May 27, 2017 10:35 AM

Police search for 2 in DC shooting that left 1 dead, 7 hurt

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Police in Washington are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting early Saturday that left one person dead and seven people injured.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that 32-year-old Algernon Harvey Jones died of multiple gunshot wounds Saturday. Seven people -- six men and one woman -- were also shot and were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of Q Street.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a Twitter post that the "reckless disregard for human life won't be tolerated in D.C."

Police described the suspects as black males wearing black clothing. They were last seen fleeing in a black vehicle with tinted windows.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos