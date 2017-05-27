Judge dismisses lawsuit against Clinton by Benghazi families

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo, Hillary Clinton speaks during the Children's Health Fund annual benefit in New York. A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against Clinton by the parents of two Americans killed in the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, ruling the former secretary of state didn't defame them when disputing allegations that she had lied. "The untimely death of plaintiffs' sons is tragic, and the Court does not mean to minimize the unspeakable loss that plaintiffs have suffered in any way," U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington wrote in a 29-page opinion released Friday. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo