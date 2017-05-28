South African ruling party debates fate of president

FILE -- In this photo taken Monday, May 1, 2017 South African President Jacob Zuma attends a May Day rally in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where he was jeered by labor unionists and his speech was cancelled. Ruling party critics of Zuma pushed for his resignation on Sunday, May 28, 2017, amid concern about alleged corruption at the highest levels of the government, but the president still retained significant support within the divided party. Khothatso Mokone, File AP Photo